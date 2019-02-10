'Slash bloated cabinet, drop deputies'
Cuts vital, but Cyril Ramaphosa faces tough task to slim down executive
10 February 2019 - 00:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised to do away with 10 ministerial positions in a reshaped executive to trim the fat.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.