WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires?

Prasa and unions accuse each other in Cape Town train arson

10 February 2019 - 00:06 By ARON HYMAN and ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX

A bitter dispute between the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and two unions is believed to be behind most of the arson attacks that have destroyed 60% of commuter trains.

