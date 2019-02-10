Youth leader Sifiso Mtsweni tipped to head ANCYL
10 February 2019 - 00:00
The chair of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), Sifiso Mtsweni, has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the presidency of the ANC Youth League after another contender, Reggie Nkabinde, was dumped by his supporters.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.