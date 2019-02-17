Zimbabwe
50 miners still trapped in flooded Zim mines
Nine rescued, but rally more important for President Emmerson Mnangagwa
17 February 2019 - 00:00
Rescue workers pulled nine survivors from a flooded mine yesterday and searched desperately for 50 more who are still missing - while 400km away President Emmerson Mnangagwa partied at a rally to thank supporters for voting him into power.
