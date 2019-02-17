News

Zimbabwe

'Baby steps' to scrap gags on info freedom

17 February 2019 - 00:00 By KENNETH MATIMAIRE

Zimbabwe this week inched closer to scrapping a law infamous for curtailing the work of journalists

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires? News
  2. Husband in court for wife's death News
  3. Bye-bye to BBBEE, says the DA News
  4. Major One Bushiri 'duped us with gold scam' News
  5. Property scam: priced to sell quickly - to many buyers News

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day

Related articles

  1. Zimbabweans expose government lies on police brutality footage Africa
  2. New web shutdown in Zimbabwe after week of blackouts News
  3. How Zimbabweans stayed online when government shut down the internet Africa
  4. Timeline: From burning cars to police crackdown, Zimbabwe remains on edge Africa
  5. The Internet is back in Zimbabwe amid massive civil unrest Africa
  6. #KeepItOn: Keep internet on, is plea to Zimbwabwe government South Africa
X