News

Developer accuses Absa of 'colluding' to sell off his property at a fraction of its value

17 February 2019 - 00:00 By SHAIN GERMANER

A bank official was allegedly offered a R2m bribe to sell off one of SA's top hotels at a fraction of its value, according to a new claim in a seven-year legal battle between Absa bank and the developer of the luxury 15 on Orange hotel in Cape Town.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires? News
  2. Husband in court for wife's death News
  3. Bye-bye to BBBEE, says the DA News
  4. Major One Bushiri 'duped us with gold scam' News
  5. Property scam: priced to sell quickly - to many buyers News

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day

Related articles

  1. Standard Bank clerk used duplicate cards to steal R1.3m from customer South Africa
  2. Absa employee guilty on 359 fraud counts South Africa
X