How ANC holy man scored on Iqbal Survé deal

17 February 2019 - 00:06 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA

An audio recording of a tense board meeting at AYO Technology Solutions - owned by businessman Iqbal Survé, which scored billions in state pensioners' money - has shed light on the cavalier way the company approved questionable deals worth R400m, including one benefiting a top ANC member.

