Iqbal Survé's 'R300m BEE recipient' headquartered in RDP home
Questions multiply about so-called empowerment deals
17 February 2019 - 00:05
A "black empowerment" beneficiary of Iqbal Survé's AYO Technology Solutions, which scored shares worth more than R300m when AYO listed on the JSE, is an obscure entity whose registered address is an RDP house in the working-class suburb of Delft, on the Cape Flats.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.