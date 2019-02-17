Iqbal Survé's 'R300m BEE recipient' headquartered in RDP home

Questions multiply about so-called empowerment deals

A "black empowerment" beneficiary of Iqbal Survé's AYO Technology Solutions, which scored shares worth more than R300m when AYO listed on the JSE, is an obscure entity whose registered address is an RDP house in the working-class suburb of Delft, on the Cape Flats.