News

Not disabled enough for grants body

Sassa doctors insist 'she'll grow out of it' as cash is withheld

17 February 2019 - 00:00 By ALEX PATRICK

Wilhemina Senne has her hands full caring for her 20-year-old disabled daughter Metsiatsele.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires? News
  2. Husband in court for wife's death News
  3. Bye-bye to BBBEE, says the DA News
  4. Major One Bushiri 'duped us with gold scam' News
  5. Property scam: priced to sell quickly - to many buyers News

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day

Related articles

  1. Mentally disabled teen 'sold into marriage' to 61-year-old man South Africa
  2. Mpumalanga school for disabled kids robbed and vandalised News
  3. Disabled motorists feel under siege from their able-bodied kin News
  4. Disabled doctor takes on hospital giant that fired her South Africa
  5. 'My child must have been in agony': mom wants to know how disabled son was ... South Africa
X