News

SA military snubs Mendi's fallen troops ceremony

17 February 2019 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

The department of military veterans has withdrawn support for an "imperial" commemoration of a World War 1 shipping disaster.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires? News
  2. Husband in court for wife's death News
  3. Bye-bye to BBBEE, says the DA News
  4. Major One Bushiri 'duped us with gold scam' News
  5. Property scam: priced to sell quickly - to many buyers News

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day

Related articles

  1. Budget constraints won’t stop SANDF from showing off in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Battle stations for Blaauwberg as SANDF orders in artillery South Africa
  3. Naval project will create 5‚000 jobs over five years: Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Armed Forces Day commemoration will have special meaning this year: Ramaphosa South Africa
  5. Poppy Day needs to be more ‘inclusive’ and include struggle veterans South Africa
  6. Bell of SS Mendi recovered News
X