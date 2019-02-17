News

Twist of fate gave dumped twins chance for new life

Happy outcome for Durban babies but others not so lucky

17 February 2019 - 00:00 By TANIA BROUGHTON and SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

Twins Carla and Karin were just a few days old when they were discovered by a municipal worker in a park in Durban 20 years ago.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires? News
  2. Husband in court for wife's death News
  3. Bye-bye to BBBEE, says the DA News
  4. Major One Bushiri 'duped us with gold scam' News
  5. Property scam: priced to sell quickly - to many buyers News

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day

Related articles

  1. Miracle baby's mom, granny have not been arrested, say cops South Africa
  2. Another newborn baby found dumped in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  3. Foetus of baby boy dumped in Durban dustbin South Africa
X