Jozi sues Lindiwe Sisulu over unpaid lights bill

ANC allegedly 'issued unlawful instruction' to cancel R285,000 owed for utilities

The City of Johannesburg has gone to court to compel international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu to pay R537,000 in water and electricity bills racked up at one of her properties - a house in Bellevue - between 2010 and 2014, while she was minister of human settlements.