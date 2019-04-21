Jozi sues Lindiwe Sisulu over unpaid lights bill
ANC allegedly 'issued unlawful instruction' to cancel R285,000 owed for utilities
21 April 2019 - 00:04
The City of Johannesburg has gone to court to compel international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu to pay R537,000 in water and electricity bills racked up at one of her properties - a house in Bellevue - between 2010 and 2014, while she was minister of human settlements.
