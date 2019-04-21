'Only Jacob Zuma decides for Nkandla'
Former president's home town will vote ANC only if he says so
21 April 2019 - 00:03
If President Cyril Ramaphosa wants votes from former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla neighbours, he must ask his predecessor to help him campaign in the village of KwaNxamalala.
