Police unable to track down Mandela's grandson over child support debacle
21 April 2019 - 00:00
Three weeks after a warrant of arrest was issued for Nelson Mandela's grandson Mbuso Mandela, police say they have been unable to track him down, claiming he is "nowhere to be found".
