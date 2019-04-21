Thapelo Tambani died a hero after giving drowning pal gift of life
Grieving mom recalls fateful day her son died rescuing friend.
21 April 2019 - 00:00
For Sarah Tambani, the image of her son Thapelo's body being pulled from a water-filled trench near her home in Soshanguve will forever be seared into her memory.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.