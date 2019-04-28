News

Bank accounts attached as Mandela women fail to pay R1m legal fees

28 April 2019 - 00:00 By MPUMZI ZUZILE

House of Mandela Beverages (HOM), owned by the late statesman's daughter Makaziwe Mandela and granddaughter Tukwini Mandela, has had its bank accounts attached after it failed to pay more than R1.3m in legal fees.

