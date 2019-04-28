News

Zimbabwe

Chinese seven caught with rhino horn granted bail in Zim

28 April 2019 - 00:00 By VUYO NDABA

Seven people facing charges of money-laundering and unlawful possession of rhino horn in Zimbabwe are out on bail after spending four months in custody since their arrest in December last year.

