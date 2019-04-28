Court orders MTN to remove 'visually intrusive' giant cellphone mast
28 April 2019 - 00:00
It seems that if you blow your stack about a fake chimney in a posh Cape Town suburb, you can smoke out a cellphone giant.
It seems that if you blow your stack about a fake chimney in a posh Cape Town suburb, you can smoke out a cellphone giant.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.