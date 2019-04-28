News

Court orders MTN to remove 'visually intrusive' giant cellphone mast

28 April 2019 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

It seems that if you blow your stack about a fake chimney in a posh Cape Town suburb, you can smoke out a cellphone giant.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  2. Wrong turn-off leads wife to finding missing husband dead News
  3. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  4. Julius Malema joins exclusive country-club set News
  5. Military veterans fear houses built by state will collapse News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue

Related articles

  1. 'They're milking us': Vodacom, MTN data findings revive #DataMustFall South Africa
  2. Vodacom and MTN slammed for exploiting the poor through high data prices South Africa
  3. MTN is bent on staying in Nigeria Business
  4. MTN to raise $1bn from asset sales after profit surges Business
X