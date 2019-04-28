Libyans asked Thabo Mbeki to trace Muammar Gaddafi fortune
28 April 2019 - 00:00
Former president Thabo Mbeki has revealed that he was approached by Libyans to help them trace millions of dollars believed to have been moved to SA by their late leader, Muammar Gaddafi.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.