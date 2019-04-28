News

Parents' grief and joy as son prefers to be a girl

Support their battles, say child experts about trans kids

28 April 2019 - 00:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

For more than a year a Cape Town family have lived a secret life while their teenager began his transition from a boy to the girl he yearned to be since the age of seven.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  2. Wrong turn-off leads wife to finding missing husband dead News
  3. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  4. Julius Malema joins exclusive country-club set News
  5. Military veterans fear houses built by state will collapse News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue

Related articles

  1. The inclusion of LGBTIQ+ community has been neglected in textbooks News
  2. Women's tennis chief welcomes transgender players Sport
  3. Stocks run dry of testosterone therapy used by transgender people South Africa
  4. India transgender political candidate reappears after kidnapping fears World
  5. Trans activists attacked during Ukraine march World
X