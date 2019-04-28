Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff
28 April 2019 - 00:00
Using props to get one's message across in the corporate world can be helpful, but when a white manager uses a toy gorilla to address black staff, it is unlikely to be well received.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.