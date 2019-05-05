Ag ja, Afrikaans is mos sexy, but which accent exactly?
05 May 2019 - 00:00
While Afrikaans took a podium spot in a global poll on sexy accents, subtle differences in lilt from Aggeneys in the Northern Cape to Zonderwater in Pretoria have South Africans asking, which one won?
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.