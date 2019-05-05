Jacob Zuma's 'hidden hand' in Cyril Ramaphosa plot
Former president and ANC's Ace Magashule in secret meetings to plan opposition ATM
05 May 2019 - 00:07
Former president Jacob Zuma and his ally, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, have been directly linked to the formation of a new opposition party, the African Transformation Movement (ATM).
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.