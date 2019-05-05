Sars says sorry for two-year wait to tackle gorilla of a problem
05 May 2019 - 00:00
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has apologised to staff for dragging its feet after a complaint of racism against a senior manager who used a toy gorilla in her address to black staff.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.