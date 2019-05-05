Vivian Reddy could face sequestration after construction firms sue for R35m
05 May 2019 - 00:00
A construction outfit involved in Vivian Reddy's R4.3bn development in Umhlanga is suing the businessman for about R35m.
A construction outfit involved in Vivian Reddy's R4.3bn development in Umhlanga is suing the businessman for about R35m.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.