Zimbabwe
Churches seek new deal to ease Zimbabwe crisis
Leaders want polls postponed for period of national healing
12 May 2019 - 00:00
Church leaders have urged Zimbabweans to indefinitely postpone elections and put all political rivalry on ice to allow for a national dialogue and healing process.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.