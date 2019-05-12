Claims fly over Iqbal Survé's awkward R1m donation to the ANC
12 May 2019 - 00:00
The ANC's elections chief in the Western Cape, Ebrahim Rasool, has made startling claims against his provincial comrades, suggesting they kept him in the dark regarding a R1m donation from controversial businessman Iqbal Survé.
