Community lashes out as government reveals District Six reconstruction 'plan'
Minister's 'vision' for apartheid victims an uneconomic 'insult'
12 May 2019 - 00:00
A vision for the reconstruction of District Six has emerged for the first time since 42ha of properties on the edge of Cape Town's city centre were obliterated by the apartheid regime.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.