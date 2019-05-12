Zimbabwe
Court ruling on Nelson Chamisa's leadership legitimacy could hit MDC pockets
12 May 2019 - 00:00
The MDC Alliance could lose ownership of a multimillion-dollar building and be forced to pay back $1.8m it received from the state after the high court on Wednesday declared Nelson Chamisa's leadership of the alliance illegitimate.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.