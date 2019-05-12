Hospital cuts off life-saving dialysis for asylum-seeker
Ethiopian asylum seeker told Joburg state facility will no longer treat her
12 May 2019 - 00:00
The same doctors who told an Ethiopian asylum-seeker that she would die without regular kidney dialysis have now dealt her a potentially fatal blow.
