Judge blasts MEC for botched birth
Mom had to 'jump through hoops' to get case heard in court
12 May 2019 - 00:00
They fought to the bitter end but now a Durban judge has ordered KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo to pay legal costs of about half-a-million rand in a case in which a KwaZulu-Natal mom is suing for medical negligence after her son was born with "the worst case" of cerebral palsy five years ago.
