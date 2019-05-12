Judge blasts MEC for botched birth

Mom had to 'jump through hoops' to get case heard in court

They fought to the bitter end but now a Durban judge has ordered KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo to pay legal costs of about half-a-million rand in a case in which a KwaZulu-Natal mom is suing for medical negligence after her son was born with "the worst case" of cerebral palsy five years ago.