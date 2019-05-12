Wife stands by 'resurrection' man Alph Lukau, says he's being crucified
Lukaus vow legal action to stop 'false prophet' stories
12 May 2019 - 00:04
Celeste Lukau, the wife of flamboyant pastor Alph Lukau, has likened her husband to Jesus, saying he has been crucified for helping heal others.
