Eco-warrior, 5, collects plastic pile to save seas
19 May 2019 - 00:00
Jennifer Kenyon-Wimbush is only five but she is on a mission: recycling plastic to make houses for rescued owls, and saving penguins and turtles in the process.
Jennifer Kenyon-Wimbush is only five but she is on a mission: recycling plastic to make houses for rescued owls, and saving penguins and turtles in the process.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.