Table Talk
Humble and willing to learn: Naledi Pandor is leading by example
Naledi Pandor is that rare person, a South African cabinet minister free of controversy or scandal. Part of the reason is her humility, but mainly it is because of her competence, dedication and hard work. She also knows when to eat humble pie
19 May 2019 - 00:00
Naledi Pandor is that rare person, a South African cabinet minister free of controversy or scandal. Part of the reason is her humility, but mainly it is because of her competence, dedication and hard work. She also knows when to eat humble pie
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.