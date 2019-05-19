Russia denies dirty dealing on nukes
Envoy says Moscow has no knowledge of Zuma shenanigans
19 May 2019 - 00:00
Russia is seeking to distance itself from the controversy over the Zuma government's nuclear deal, denying it was party to attempts to rig the contract worth more than R1-trillion.
