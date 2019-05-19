Varsities battle to find black profs
Law students blame faculty politics and ‘culture of exclusion’
19 May 2019 - 00:00
The law faculties at the universities of Cape Town (UCT) and the Western Cape (UWC) do not have any black African professors or associate professors from SA.
