News

Church sells 'paradise' due to a shortage of souls

26 May 2019 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

You can't buy your way into heaven. But buying your local church grounds will at least keep the clergy happy.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices News
  2. Chief takes on Zimbabwean government over a mountain News
  3. Johnny Miller's aerial photos a wake up call on SA's great divide News
  4. Ace Magashule: economy still in white hands - we are slaves News
  5. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in

Related articles

  1. Now Dutch Reformed Church won’t appeal same-sex ruling South Africa
  2. Court says Dutch Reformed Church's gay pastors can have same-sex unions South Africa
X