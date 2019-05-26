Far-sighted bidders can buy a Free State town
Buildings, antiques on auction along with Verkykerskop village
26 May 2019 - 00:00
Gift-hunting for the friend who has everything? You're in luck - an entire Free State village, complete with a general dealer, post office and an old grain mill, is going under the hammer.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.