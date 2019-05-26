News

Joburg's anti-crime street cameras hailed as better than booms

CCTV network gives suburbs real-time data about crime

26 May 2019 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS

For years, Johannesburg's wealthy have used booms to try to keep crime out of their leafy suburbs, with varying degrees of success. Now surveillance is going hi-tech, with thousands of fibre-based camera masts that use military-grade artificial intelligence software to detect crime in real time.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices News
  2. Chief takes on Zimbabwean government over a mountain News
  3. Johnny Miller's aerial photos a wake up call on SA's great divide News
  4. Ace Magashule: economy still in white hands - we are slaves News
  5. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in

Related articles

  1. Joburg metro police claims new team can react to crimes within minutes South Africa
  2. 'Divine intervention' (and cops) bring robbers to their knees in Joburg CBD South Africa
  3. Klipspruit residents barricade roads in protest against high crime rate South Africa
X