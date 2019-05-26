Joburg's anti-crime street cameras hailed as better than booms
CCTV network gives suburbs real-time data about crime
26 May 2019 - 00:00
For years, Johannesburg's wealthy have used booms to try to keep crime out of their leafy suburbs, with varying degrees of success. Now surveillance is going hi-tech, with thousands of fibre-based camera masts that use military-grade artificial intelligence software to detect crime in real time.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.