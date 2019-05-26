Pravin Gordhan's PA in public protector's sights
26 May 2019 - 00:06
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is laying criminal charges against a personal assistant in Pravin Gordhan's office for "suspected fraud" over a letter she sent the public enterprises minister, which he said he did not receive.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.