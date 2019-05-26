Rain, rations, rows cost ANC in Western Cape
26 May 2019 - 00:00
Election day for the ANC in the Western Cape was a disaster from the moment the polling stations opened, according to party provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool.
Election day for the ANC in the Western Cape was a disaster from the moment the polling stations opened, according to party provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.