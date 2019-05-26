News

Regulator 'contradicts itself' over health bills

26 May 2019 - 00:00 By KATHARINE CHILD

Moira Rodinis, 85, is going blind. Within her reach is a drug called Eylea, that will reduce fluid build-up in her eyes, caused by age-related macular degeneration.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices News
  2. Chief takes on Zimbabwean government over a mountain News
  3. Johnny Miller's aerial photos a wake up call on SA's great divide News
  4. Ace Magashule: economy still in white hands - we are slaves News
  5. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in

Related articles

  1. Regulator can't force Gems to fund drug Business
  2. Family struggles to cover R3.6m medical bill for rare disease News
  3. Things you must do to get your chronic condition covered Business
  4. Council knocks Keyhealth over refusal to pay for PMB condition Business
X