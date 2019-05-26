Shamila Batohi lifts lid on rot in the NPA
Director taken aback at the extent of decay
26 May 2019 - 00:05
The national director of public prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, has lifted the lid on the mess she inherited at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), revealing that she even struggled to find colleagues she could trust.
