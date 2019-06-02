ANC 'integrity' backlash
Angry calls for party watchdog to disband as NEC is briefed about its findings
02 June 2019 - 00:07
Top ANC leaders are threatening a revolt against the party's integrity commission, after President Cyril Ramaphosa told leaders the commission wanted 23 senior figures to decline public office.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.