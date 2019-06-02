Cannabis growers fight Hawks raid
02 June 2019 - 00:00
Cannabis activists Anthony and Katelyn Trittis are staging a fightback after their backyard plantation was uprooted during a Hawks swoop on their Johannesburg home.
Cannabis activists Anthony and Katelyn Trittis are staging a fightback after their backyard plantation was uprooted during a Hawks swoop on their Johannesburg home.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.