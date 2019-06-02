Krugersdorp murders mastermind, Cecilia Steyn, faces judgment day
'Bride of Satan' maintains she is innocent
02 June 2019 - 00:00
Cecilia Steyn loves to read. Not romances, which are too predictable, but whodunnits and crime novels by authors such as Agatha Christie, Patricia Cornwell and Jeffery Deaver.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.