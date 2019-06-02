Legal eagle plans to run the Comrades Marathon while reading a book
02 June 2019 - 00:00
Most Comrades Marathon runners will have their eyes on the road, but a Johannesburg advocate's nose will be buried in his novel as he pounds his way to the finish line of the gruelling 86.83km race.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.