Zimbabwe
NGO demands details of Zim government's elephant trade with Asia
02 June 2019 - 00:00
An environmental and wildlife NGO has applied for a court interdict to force the government to provide details of Zimbabwe's elephant trade with China and other Asian markets.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.