News

Parents of 'swearing girl' win in court against Bishop Bavin School

02 June 2019 - 00:00 By SHAIN GERMANER

An upmarket private school in Johannesburg has had to defend itself in court after expelling a pupil from its boarding house for disrespectful behaviour.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Church sells 'paradise' due to a shortage of souls News
  2. Elderly mom died as siblings spat over money raged around her News
  3. The Cat corners Cyril Ramaphosa News
  4. Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal News
  5. Racehorse stables 'better' than the rooms for the grooms News

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X