The accidental activist: The story of SABC 8's Foeta Krige

Foeta Krige, one of the SABC 8, has published a detailed book about his experiences. He spoke to Sue de Groot about the war against censorship and corruption that was waged by eight 'ordinary people' thrust unwillingly into the media spotlight

Foeta Krige, the veteran radio broadcaster who helped fell the rotten trunk of the SABC, is not comfortable in the limelight. He is of the school of journalism that does not hold with news reporters becoming the news, but in 2016 he posted a picture of himself with his mouth taped shut on Facebook and inadvertently attracted a storm of international attention.