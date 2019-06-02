The accidental activist: The story of SABC 8's Foeta Krige
Foeta Krige, one of the SABC 8, has published a detailed book about his experiences. He spoke to Sue de Groot about the war against censorship and corruption that was waged by eight 'ordinary people' thrust unwillingly into the media spotlight
02 June 2019 - 00:00
Foeta Krige, the veteran radio broadcaster who helped fell the rotten trunk of the SABC, is not comfortable in the limelight. He is of the school of journalism that does not hold with news reporters becoming the news, but in 2016 he posted a picture of himself with his mouth taped shut on Facebook and inadvertently attracted a storm of international attention.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.